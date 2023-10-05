Cable providers such as KPN and VodafoneZiggo want the supervisory authority for Consumers & Markets (ACM) to intervene to prevent them from skipping the television rights for the Premier League. The consortium of telecom parties states that there must be a fair bidding process, while there now appears to be a private deal between the Premier League clubs and sports channel ESPN.

#Telecom #parties #approaching #regulator #ACM #Premier #League #rights