Telecom operators The coronavirus was felt in Dna’s result last year: Data volumes used and device sales increased

The result of Dna, known as a telecommunications operator, increased, but net sales weakened last year.

2.2. 14:32

As a telecom operator the result of the well-known DNA increased, but turnover weakened last year.

The coronavirus was visible in the company’s year. The company says that the amount of data, among other things, has grown enormously, as the use of videos has increased during the corona year.

The Corona year has also been reflected in device sales. Sales of 5g phones increased. In December, they already accounted for almost 50 percent of the phones sold.

Size net sales for the year decreased by one percent to eur 934 million. Comparable operating profit increased by 7% to EUR 151 million. Mobile revenue increased by three percent to EUR 552 million.

CEO of DNA Jukka Leinonen According to the company, the decrease in net sales was mainly due to the pay-TV business of the antenna network sold at the turn of the year and reduced equipment sales.

The company is no longer listed as Norwegian telecom operator Telenor has acquired the company.

Of the year In the last half of the year, ie in July – December, the pace remained roughly at the level of the whole year, as during the first half of the year net sales decreased by two per cent and comparable operating profit improved by seven per cent to EUR 76 million. Mobile revenue improved by 1% to EUR 276 million.

Dna’s investments increased by 22% during the year. They amounted to EUR 171 million.

The most significant individual investments focused on increasing radio network capacity and developing 5g capability, as well as fiber networks and transmission systems. The construction of the 5g network has progressed according to the planned schedule, and by the end of the year, the network’s coverage area already covered almost 1.8 million people, about a third of Finns.

According to Dna’s release, according to a September report by the international research company Tefficient, Dna’s customers used the most mobile data per subscription in the world.

Dna: n the total number of mobile network subscriptions decreased by 2,000 from the comparison period, which was solely due to the decrease in the number of prepaid subscriptions. The number of billing or postpaid subscriptions increased by 9,000 subscriptions.

Sales of smart watches doubled and in addition to laptops, sales of desktops also increased compared to 2019. By the end of 2020, more than 95 percent of Dna’s personnel were teleworked.