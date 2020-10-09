Telecom operators Reuters sources: Belgium’s two major telecom operators switch from Huawei to Nokia

According to sources, espionage allegations have created pressure to get rid of Huawei’s equipment.

In Belgium two major telecom operators, Orange and Proximus, are planning to gradually replace the Huawei-based equipment they use with those made by Nokia, according to two knowledgeable sources, according to news agency Reuters.

According to sources, the Belgian company Orange in France and the state-owned company Proximus in Belgium are under intense political pressure to get rid of Chinese Huawei equipment in next-generation 5g networks.

This is because of U.S. claims that China may use Huawei equipment for espionage. China has denied U.S. allegations.

Proximus and Orange of Belgium signed an agreement last year to share their mobile networks. Both companies have previously cooperated with Huawei.

Orange declined to comment on the Reuters data. Proximus did not respond to a request for comment.