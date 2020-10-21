Telecom operators Dna: 5g further accelerates mobile data usage, pandemic also increased need for fast connections

Dna’s total net sales decreased by three per cent in July – September to EUR 233 million. However, comparable operating profit increased by four percent.

Mobile data usage growth accelerates further with 5g networks, says CEO of telecom operator Dna Jukka Leinonen in the bulletin.

Sales of the operator’s 5g subscriptions increased in the third quarter, and several of its best-selling phone models include 5g phones.

The pandemic increased Dna’s customers’ data usage by an average of 33.1 gigabytes per month per subscription in the first half of the year. Last year, that figure was 25.3 gigabytes.

“With physical encounters still lagging significantly behind, the use of video-based services has increased. This has been reflected in the huge increase in data volumes and the even greater need for high-speed connections, ”says Leinonen in the press release.

According to the company, the coronavirus pandemic has caused equipment sales to decline since the spring. In addition, the decrease in net sales is partly explained by the sale of the pay-TV business of the antenna network at the turn of the year.

Mobile revenue increased by one percent compared to last year.

However, the company’s comparable operating profit increased by four percent to EUR 43 million.

The company According to Leinonen, the market outlook is difficult to predict.

“The pandemic is likely to slow down economic growth in Finland as well, which could have a negative impact on the demand for DNA’s services. On the other hand, the use of telecommunications and communications services is likely to remain high. “

Dna is owned by the Norwegian telecommunications operator Telenor.