Telecommunications operators have entered more than 11 million people without bank accounts in the Cadastro Positivo. The data are from ANBC (National Association of Credit Bureaus) and were shared on the Telebrasil Panel, held this Tuesday (May 3, 2022).

In April 2021, operators began to share payment data with the credit bureaus that manage the Cadastro Positivo – Boa Vista, Quod, Serasa, SPC and TransUnion.

The process has already been completed and resulted in the sharing of 100 million records of individuals and legal entities in the database managed by the bureaus. Of this total, more than 11 million registrations did not have bank accounts. There are 10.3 million individuals and 763 thousand companies that were not part of the set of information already shared by financial institutions.

“There are millions of Brazilians who can benefit from their good payment history to get cheaper credit, with a more careful analysis that has the potential to reduce serious problems faced in the credit market, such as over-indebtedness”, said the executive president of Conexis Brasil Digital, Marcos Ferrari.

The information is from post-paid mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet and pay TV customers. According to the president of Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency), Carlos Baigorri, it would be possible to use the base of more than 130 million prepaid users.

For Baigorri, the inclusion of the prepaid base would have “igreater social impacts, giving visibility to Brazilian citizens who do not have access to the banking system”.

The implementation of Cadastro Positivo is carried out in stages. The 1st and 2nd involved data sharing by financial and telecommunications institutions, in that order. The 3rd, which is being carried out, concerns state and private electricity distributors. ANBC, however, still defends the inclusion of the sanitation and natural gas sectors.

“This is the moment for the sanitation and gas sectors to become part of the Cadastro Positivo, thus providing the socioeconomic benefit of credit to their customers and to the municipalities and states where they operate.”, said the president of the association Elias Sfeir.