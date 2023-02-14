MILAN (Reuters) – Telecom Italia’s operating profit fell slightly less than expected last year on lower costs and some signs of improvement in its domestic business in the fourth quarter, the former Italian telephone monopoly said. this Tuesday.

Italy’s biggest telephony group said operating income measured by Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), including rental costs, fell 10.6% to 5 billion euros in the 12 months to 31 from December.

The result compares with a reduction “between 11% and 15%” targeted by the company and an average analyst forecast of 4.988 billion euros, according to a consensus provided by the company.

Telecom Italia controls the telecommunications operator TIM in Brazil.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina)