(Reuters) – Telecom Italia said on Thursday it was not satisfied with the new bids it had submitted to acquire its fixed network and set a June 9 deadline for receiving improved bids from at least one of the bidders.

Telecom Italia executives met this Thursday to formulate a response to the non-binding proposals sent by KKR and a consortium formed by the state bank CDP and the Macquarie fund, worth, respectively, 21 billion euros and 19.3 billion euros. billion euros.

In a statement after the meeting, Telecom Italia said it considered the bids “not yet adequate”, adding that at least one of the bidders had expressed a willingness to improve the offer.

Three sources with knowledge of the matter said KKR was willing to work further under the terms of the offer. KKR did not comment.

The sale of Telecom Italia’s fixed network and its Sparkle submarine cable business is crucial to group chief executive Pietro Labriola’s plan to reduce the company’s 25 billion euro debt and revitalize the domestic business, which is in difficulties.

The two bids for the company’s most valuable asset are still well below the 31 billion euros sought by Telecom Italia’s main shareholder, Vivendi, which is calling on the telecoms group to end the bidding process given the large gap with the amount that, in your view, should be paid.

