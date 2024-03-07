The board of directors examined, for the last time under the presidency of Salvatore Rossi, the 2023 consolidated financial statements

The 2023 Of Tim ends with one loss halved from 2.9 to 1.4 billion euros which “is affected by the negative effect of non-recurring net charges of 680 million euros”. The board of directors examined, for the last time under the presidency of Salvatore Rossi, the consolidated financial statements which confirm the results examined by the board of directors during the preliminary final balance. The accounts, Tim reiterates, “confirm the trend of improvement in the domestic business and the strong growth of TIM Brasilallow us to reach or exceed the objectives set for the 2023 financial year, respecting, for the first time since 2010, all the guidance for the second consecutive financial year”. The Board of Directors also decided to convene the Shareholders' Meeting for next April 23rd (single call) still only through the designated representative.