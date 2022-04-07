By Elvira Pollina

MILAN, Italy (Reuters) – Telecom Italia turned its back on KKR’s takeover bid on Thursday by refusing to grant access to its numbers, a condition for the U.S. company to move forward with its bid. .

KKR first approached Telecom Italia last November with a non-binding offer of 10.8 billion euros ($11.8 billion), but the Italian group only agreed to start negotiations last month.

In a statement after a board meeting, Telecom Italia said it would not allow KKR to carry out a due diligence on the company as the US company had not validated the terms of its initial offer of €0.505 per share.

“If KKR presents a viable, complete and attractive offer… the board of directors of Telecom Italia will be open to reconsider its decision in the interests of all shareholders,” the Italian group said. The KKR did not comment on the matter.

Telecom Italia’s main shareholder, Vivendi, had previously considered that KKR’s bid was too low, despite being much higher than the company’s current share price of 0.31 euro.

As part of a plan to unlock value, Telecom Italia has signed an agreement with state-owned bank CDP to begin formal negotiations to combine its fixed network with smaller rival broadband provider Open Fiber.

Such an agreement, defended by the Italian government, could reserve a role for companies investing in infrastructure and private equity, such as KKR, sources said.

“KKR has confirmed its interest in exploring any other transaction that is in the interest of the company, its shareholders and Italy,” Telecom Italia said in a statement.

KKR is already an investor in Telecom Italia’s fixed-line network, having invested 1.8 billion euros to obtain a 37.5% stake in FiberCop.

CDP, which holds a 10% stake in Telecom Italia, owns 60% of Open Fiber and aims to ensure full control of any combined network entity, sources said.

Separately, Telecom Italia is weighing an approach by European private equity firm CVC, which has submitted a non-binding offer for a minority stake in a corporate services business that could be spun off from the Italian group.

Other private equity groups, including Apollo and Apax Partners, are probing Telecom Italia with a view to buying the services division, sources said.

