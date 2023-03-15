By Elvira Pollina

MILAN, Italy (Reuters) – Telecom Italia said on Wednesday a preliminary bid for its fixed-line network by CDP and Macquarie undervalued the asset and set a new deadline of next month to receive better bids.

After a board meeting, the company said it would seek a new offer from CDP and Macquarie, as well as US KKR by April 18.

“In order to allow both the consortium (CDP/Macquarie) and KKR to present an improved offer…the board has mandated the chief executive, Pietro Labriola, to initiate a structured process,” Telecom Italia said.

The chain sale is a key part of Labriola’s plan to restructure the company and reduce its 25 billion euro debt. In Brazil, Telecom Italia controls the operator TIM.

CDP, which holds a 10% stake in Telecom Italia, submitted a non-binding offer in early March together with partner Macquarie. The offer is part of a plan to combine Telecom Italia’s fixed network assets with rival Open Fiber.

CDP and Macquarie are already investors in Open Fiber. The joint offer values ​​Telecom Italia’s network at around 18 billion euros, including debt, sources said.

KKR, which already has a minority stake in Telecom Italia’s fixed network, offered up to €20 billion, including a €2 billion gain facility. KKR’s offer was also rated very low by Telecom Italia last month.

Telecom Italia said it would make “specific information” available to CDP and Macquarie to help it reassess the offer, as it did with KKR last month.

Telecom Italia’s main investor, Vivendi, who left the board in January after a round of fruitless talks with the Italian government over Telecom Italia’s future, has already signaled he wants a higher valuation on the assets.