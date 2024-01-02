The company's official website showed that the prices of 140 GB landline internet packages increased from 120 pounds to 160 pounds.

Telecom Egypt also raised the prices of other packages as follows:

The subscription fee for the 200 GB package increased to 220 pounds instead of 170 pounds.

The subscription fee for the 250 GB package increased to 280 pounds instead of 210 pounds.

The subscription value for the 400 GB package increased to 440 pounds instead of 340 pounds.

The subscription value for the 600 GB package increased to 650 pounds instead of 500 pounds.

The subscription value for the 1 TB package increased to 1,050 pounds instead of 800 pounds.

Telecommunications companies in the Egyptian market had approved an increase in the prices of balance recharge cards with small values ​​called “Fakka” starting last Thursday. Some local media outlets quoted sources in the telecommunications market saying that monthly billing systems and mobile internet packages also witnessed an increase by a percentage ranging from Between 10 and 15 percent, after increasing the prices of “Fakka” recharge cards by 10 percent,

But the sources confirmed that the prices of recharge cards were not affected, as the prices of mobile recharge cards were not increased, whether in terms of financial value or in terms of the cost per minute.