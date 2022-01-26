The return of ‘Pasión de gavilanes’ will be seen on Telecinco. The network announced that it had reached an agreement with NBCUniversal Global Distribution for the exclusive broadcast in Spain of the mythical telenovela that became a worldwide phenomenon almost two decades ago. The series, which is currently filming in Colombia, will bring together in its artistic team the emblematic actors of the original fiction, among which are the performers Mario Cimarro, Danna García, Natasha Klauss, Paola Rey and Juan Alfonso Baptista. Michel Brown will also participate with a special appearance, who will again get into the skin of the character of Franco Reyes.

The soap opera, which Telemundo will premiere on February 14, will bring together the descendants of the Reyes Elizondo dynasty, who will be involved in a mysterious crime that will shake the foundations of the family. In addition, the sequel can be followed on Netflix after the platform also took over the rights worldwide.

‘Pasión de Gavilanes’ was broadcast on Antena 3 in 2005, becoming an audience success that made the network bet on its own version in our country starring Claudia Bassols and Rodolfo Sancho. Now, the series returns to the rival network after Atresmedia renounced its broadcasting rights due to its “high cost”, which some sources estimated at 10 million dollars (8.83 million euros). However, from Mediaset they clarified this Wednesday that this economic offer on the cost of this soap opera “is absolutely false.”

more soap operas



The agreement that Mediaset España has reached with NBCUniversal also includes the broadcasting rights for a broad portfolio of more than 40 feature films, such as the acclaimed horror and science fiction film ‘The Invisible Man’, starring Elisabeth Moss and Oliver Jackson-Cohen ; and ‘The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle’, a fantasy adventure comedy starring Robert Downey Jr. and Antonio Banderas, which will be released soon.

In addition, on the communication group’s channels it will be possible to follow the medical series ‘Chicago Med’, produced by Dick Wolf and which narrates the intense and chaotic daily life at the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center and the lives of the brave doctors, nurses and staff who work in this hospital; and the program ‘Escape to the chateau: DIY’, a refurbishment space in which castle renovation experts Dick and Angel Strawbridge advise several British families who, like them in their day, have made the extraordinary decision to abandon their house and rehabilitate a castle in France.

Four other Telemundo telenovelas have also been acquired as part of this agreement: ‘La Reina del Sur’, in which Mexican actress Kate del Castillo plays drug trafficker Teresa Mendoza; ‘Loli’s luck’, a comedy starring Silvia Navarro that shows the unexpected turn in the life of an independent woman after receiving an inheritance from a friend of hers; ‘Braveheart’, a gripping story of love, loyalty, bravery and intrigue with two female bodyguards as heroines; and ‘Los miserables’, a Mexican television adaptation of the famous novel by Victor Hugo starring Aracely Arámbula.