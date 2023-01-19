«A comedy in which culture shock is the true motor of humor, a film about that ignorance that makes us judge and fill ourselves with prejudices before knowing what we are rejecting. Something from which almost none of us are exempt and which is usually easier to see in others than in oneself. This is how director Álvaro Fernández Armero defined ‘Almost family’, a comedy filmed last summer with a script by Diego San José, co-author with Borja Cobeaga of ‘8 Basque surnames’, Borja Echevarría and Daniel Castro.

Morocco, Cantabria and Madrid were the filming locations for this comedy starring Julián López, Elena Irureta, Michelle Jenner and María Ramos, which its production company, Telecinco Cinema, and the Universal distributor have decided to rename ‘8 Moroccan surnames’ with a view to its theatrical release on December 1. About to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the filming of ‘Ocho apellidos vascos’, which has become the most watched and highest grossing Spanish film in history with almost 9.5 million viewers and 56 million euros in revenue, the new title is due to a clear marketing strategy Eight years after ‘8 Catalan surnames’ comes ‘8 Moroccan surnames’.

The film shares, of course, the same synopsis of ‘Almost family’. Carmen (Elena Irureta) wants to fulfill the last wishes of José María, her husband and family patriarch: recover the ‘Sardinete’, the first fishing boat in her fleet, which is anchored in a Moroccan port. On the trip from Cantabria to Morocco, she will be accompanied by her daughter Begoña (Michelle Jenner) and her ex, Guillermo (Julián López), desperate to win back her love. Between cultural shocks, they will also discover José María’s great secret: Hamida (María Ramos), his other daughter.

“With great power comes great responsibility. This statement, used among others by the creator of Spider-Man, Stan Lee, is also applicable to the greatest movie hits. The success and affection reaped by the first two films left the commitment as producers very high to bet on a third title in the ‘Ocho apellidos…’ saga”, says Ghislain Barrois, CEO of Telecinco Cinema on behalf of the producers.

«After years of work, we received a story that perfectly met the three essential elements of the DNA of ‘Ocho apellidos…’: overcoming cultural prejudices through humor, the tenderness of a romantic comedy and the presence of a certain dimension politics. We started by calling it ‘Almost family’, waiting for the final result and the great work in the direction of Álvaro Fernández Armero, a master of comedy, and the interpretation of the new cast have more than confirmed that we are before the heir to the saga. That is why today we can announce that ‘Ocho apellidos morocquís’ will arrive at the end of this year, which we hope will receive the embrace of the public like its predecessors».

“The script for ‘8 Moroccan surnames’ is signed by Daniel Castro alone,” says Diego San José, who appeared as co-author of ‘Casi familia’ with Castro and Borja Echevarría and who will no longer be in the credits. «The film starts from a previous argument, ‘Almost family’, where I do participate. What happens is that the final film, what was shot, does not have so much to do with that argument”, explains the co-author with Borja Cobeaga of ‘8 Basque surnames’ and its sequel, ‘8 Catalan surnames’.

Today is a historic day for Spanish cinema. Finally someone cares who wrote a movie #don’t write alone Diego San Jose (@diego_san_jose) January 19, 2023

“I don’t sign the script because it doesn’t have so much to do with what I handled in ‘Casi familia'”, explains the Gipuzkoan screenwriter, author of the series ‘Vota Juan’. «Dani enters and they take him to another movie. It happens with many films, when they are going to be shot they will be one and end up being another. What is signed after it is done is the result, not the previous argument. It has happened to me more times. ‘El pregón’, for example, I did not sign it, but it started from an initial argument of mine. Things change by direction, by the chain…».

-Cobra the script, but it does not appear in the credits.

-That is.

-It seems that this new title is a last-minute thing.

-That you have to ask Telecinco.

-And what do you think that there is a third part of ‘8 Basque surnames’?

It’s a fucking question that I’m not going to answer. You have to talk to Telecinco.