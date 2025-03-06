Despite Anita’s attempt to get out of The island of temptations With Manuel, finally Both Montoya and she abandoned the experience alone. In a bonfire full of reproaches, cries and a lot of tension, the couple put an end to their relationship before the presence of Sandra Barneda.

Both have a very strong character and demonstrated it once again in the reunion three months after their last bonfire. A meeting in which Manuel and Gabriella also participatedas could be seen in the unpublished advance that Telecinco has shared.

While Anita was telling Sandra Barneda how she has changed her life since the last time they saw each other, Montoya, who was in a separate room listening to everything his ex said, appeared on the setvery altered: “What nonsense are those, let’s see!”

But the situation, far from calming down, went to The entrance of the tempting, who ended up unleashing the nerves of Sevillian. “I leave here already, you are shame … This is shameful!” He shouted as he left the room in which the episode was recorded.

Three months have given much, since the couple returned with new reproaches and disappointments, but Singles have not lost their time either. Manuel appeared with an extravagant look And the very short wick and Gabriella with a shocking confession: “I am knowing someone”, specifically a famous person.