Telecinco will recover this autumn one of its star formats, big brother vip, with Marta Flich as presenter, Mediaset España announced this Thursday in a statement. The eighth edition of the reality show in which celebrities participate returns to the grid after four years off the screens.

The current presenter of Everything is a lie (Four) replaces Jorge Javier Vázquez at the helm of the reality, which Jesús Vázquez and Jordi González presented in their day. Produced in collaboration with Zeppelin (Banijay Iberia), the new edition of the space will once again open the doors of the house in Guadalix de la Sierra (Madrid) to host the coexistence of a group of famous participants. Although the essence of the format will be maintained, there will be novelties in the mechanics of the contest, the communication group has advanced.

In April, a ruling by the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid sentenced José María López to 15 months in prison, who in 2017 was a contestant on Big Brother, for sexual abuse of another of the participants in the space, Carlota Prado, during a party broadcast live. The controversy has kept the format away from television until this judicial resolution has been reached. The Zeppelin production company, jointly and severally with Chubb European Group LTD, must indemnify the victim with 1,000 euros as compensation for the additional moral damage caused by how the crime of which he had been a victim was communicated the following morning.

