The slogan is clear. The new Telecinco afternoons want to give a radical turn to their content so that they mark distances with ‘Sálvame’, the last great program that occupied that slot for the last fourteen years. As of Monday, the chain premieres ‘Así es la vida’, a new magazine for the summer presented by Sandra Barneda and César Muñoz, which will act as a bridge until the arrival of Ana Rosa Quintana in September. From Mediaset they want to change the tone of the programming with a new space in which there will also be a social chronicle, current affairs and a lot of live shows on the Spanish beaches, accompanied by a casual and fun point of view.

“It is an exciting project, there is a lot of smile on the team and that excites me,” confesses the journalist Sandra Barneda, who is running out of summer to accompany viewers in this daily format that will start on Telecinco at 4:45 p.m. The presenter was commissioned to lead the new afternoons of the chain while she was filming the latest edition of ‘The Island of Temptations’ in the Dominican Republic.

Now she returns to live and to pure and hard information, a field that the writer defends that she also dominates. “I don’t want to leave the ‘reality’, but coming back to the present makes me a lot,” she reveals. And she makes a declaration of intent: «When I go out on the street I don’t know what I’m going to experience and how I’m going to experience it emotionally. And I want each show to be like that: emotionally different.” She will be accompanied by the Emeritense journalist César Muñoz, presenter until a week ago of the program ‘Dos de tarde’ on Extremadura public television. “I come to give the best of me, let myself go, flow and enjoy,” confesses the presenter, who thanked the chain for his trust.

Unlike ‘Sálvame’, more focused on the fame and salsa of its collaborators, Telecinco’s new bet will have current affairs monitoring as the backbone of the program and will be present in the places where the news is produced both through live connections as well as reports produced by its team of reporters. There will be no shortage of social chronicles, interviews on the set and the active participation of the audience.

Break with ‘Save me’



For this new project, Telecinco relies on a large team of collaborators with a variety of profiles and backgrounds that will offer their particular points of view. In its first installments it will be integrated, among others, by Pedro García Aguado, Ken Appledorn, Belinda Washington, Beatriz Trapote, Cristina Rodríguez, Ana García Lozano, Patricia Cerezo, Antonio Sánchez Casado, Rosa Villacastín, Gema Fernández or Suso Álvarez.

There will not be, of course, any face that can remember the extinct ‘Sálvame’, despite the fact that some of their faces, such as the journalist Lydia Lozano, have been at Telecinco since 2002, where they began collaborating on ‘A tu lado’. «The team that has made ‘Save me’ has to rest after fourteen years accompanying us every day. Over time we do not know if they will return, but continuity would not make sense now, ”explains the director of Contents at Mediaset España, Manuel Villanueva. “We have not vetoed anyone, what we have done is open the list of collaborators to all types of profiles and ages,” defends, for his part, the general director of Cuarzo Producciones, Juanra Gonzalo.