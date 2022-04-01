In March, Antena 3 has consolidated its leadership in television audiences, benefiting from the fall of its direct competitor, Telecinco. The main Atresmedia channel closed the month with an average audience share of 14.4%, the same data it obtained in February and the same as in March 2021, according to the monthly audience report by the consulting firm Barlovento Comunicación a based on data from the Kantar audit. The difference compared to a year ago is that its main competitor, Telecinco, has fallen significantly: while in March 2021 it achieved a 16.3% share, a year later that figure has fallen to 11.9%, which equals the lowest figure in the history of the channel, obtained in August 2018, the month in which television consumption is notably altered. March has been the worst data for the channel in the regular season. Compared to February, the Mediaset channel has fallen 1.6 points in March.

More information

The data from Antena 3 helps it to consolidate itself as the leading channel at the moment, adding five consecutive months to the top of the table —it is the first time in the history of the chain that this has happened— and achieving in March the greatest distance with respect to its competitor in the last 20 years. A more detailed review of the audience data shows that the five most watched programs on television belong to Antena 3: Your face is familiar to me (2.7 million viewers on average), Pass word (2.7 million), the anthill (2.6 million), The challenge (2.2 million) and The wheel of luck (1.8 million). It also has the two most watched series, Unfaithfulwith nearly two million viewers on average, and Sunrise1.9 million, in addition to the leadership in the afternoon of bitter earthwhich reaches the greatest historical advantage over its competitor, Save me. Its power in prime time also stands out, where it leads with an average share of 15.6% compared to 10% for Telecinco and 9.5% for La 1.

As for the main public channel, La 1 rose slightly in March to mark a poor 8.5% share, still far from two figures. Cuatro was the general channel that grew the most in March: it rose 0.5 points to reach 5.8% audience share. Above him is La Sexta, which in March marked a 7.4% share.

Another striking fact about the audiences in March is found in the most watched broadcasts: the top 10 positions are occupied by Antenna 3 News 2. The news program presented by Vicente Vallés is, by far, the most watched on television, with an average of three million viewers (21.1% share) and almost twice as many as its rivals: Telecinco’s has 1.65 million viewers viewers (11.3%) and that of La 1 remains at 1.59 million (10.6%). In the total computation of the news, those of Antena 3 rose to 20.1% share, their best figure in 14 years. Those of Telecinco remain as the second option with 12.8%. The news on La 1 reached a 10.7% share.

By media groups, Atresmedia, with six broadcast channels, remains in first position with a 29.2% share. Mediaset, with seven channels, is the group with the second largest share, with 25.7%. RTVE, with five channels, reaches a 14.3% share.

