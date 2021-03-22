Mediaset has decided dispense with the collaboration of Antonio David Flores in the different programs of the chain after the harsh testimony of Rocío Carrasco, who recounted the mistreatment she suffered by her ex-husband. According to official sources from the communication group, the participation of Antonio David is not expected in any of the Telecinco and Cuatro spaces. Until last week, the man from Malaga was a collaborator in the different versions of ‘Sálvame’.

Rocío Carrasco has spoken 25 years after her hell with her ex-husband, Antonio David Flores, whom she sued for mistreatment. For the first time, the daughter of Rocío Jurado and Pedro Carrasco has opened up on the channel to talk about the darkest episodes of a life full of questions and of which only one version was known.

In the documentary series that Telecinco premiered this Sunday, Carrasco explained that the relationship with his children was twisted with the separation of Antonio David and even provoked hatred towards his mother. “He took the opportunity to insult me, rebuked me, said ‘I’m going to take them away and they will hate you, you son of a bitch,'” he revealed.

She accused her ex-husband of manipulating her daughter Rocío Flores to change his image of her. «It has made them hate me and have that image of me, which is more cruel. I have my children dead in life. I’ve had to pretend I don’t have you being alive and messing up his mind. That is not done with two small creatures, or with a mother, or with anyone. And that he has done, “he said. He also spoke of physical and psychological abuse. According to the singer’s daughter, “He grabbed my hair and hit me with his head on the table”.