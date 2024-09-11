Telecinco has cancelled Babylon Show, one of the network’s bets for the season, according to Mediaset sources. The programme presented by Carlos Latre has only lasted 13 broadcasts.

Babylon Show has not taken off in audiences since it premiered on August 26: it debuted with 10.1% of share and a million viewers, with Luis de la Fuente as a guest, to drop to 6.9% share and 691,000 viewers on its second day, despite the fact that Broncano had not yet launched a new program and that The anthill aired reruns.

The figure has continued to fall since then: it has had days with an average audience share of 3.1% and 400,000 viewers (on Monday, September 9), far behind its two competitors, The anthill, by Pablo Motos, and The revolt, by David Broncano. It was also behind the offers from secondary networks, First Dates of Four, and The intermission, from La Sexta.

Chinese tales, Jorge Javier Vázquez’s bet at this time slot a year ago, added an average of 7% audience share and 912,000 viewers, dropping to 5.8%. It only lasted two weeks on air. The general average of Mediaset’s main channel, however, has dropped considerably since then. In September 2023, Telecinco averaged 9.3% of share; while this August it settled for 8.6%, its lowest monthly figure in history, and has now been the third option for four months after Antena 3 and La 1.

Babylon show It began airing from Monday to Friday, but due to poor ratings, the network decided to stop airing for just three days, from Monday to Wednesday.

The program will say goodbye to the audience this Wednesday, September 11, giving up its space on the grid to Big Brother: Breaking News. Laura Madrueño joins the team of presenters of the reality to conduct their daily summaries starting next week, from Monday to Friday on Telecinco, following the success that the 19th season of the format with anonymous people is reaping on the channel, with average audience shares in its nightly broadcasts between 13 and 17%, figures much higher than the channel average.