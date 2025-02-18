02/18/2025



And ‘Fall who falls’ fell again. Or it will do it again from March 2. Just seven deliveries after his return to television, the program presented by Santi Millán, Lorena Castell and Pablo G. Batista will be canceled, leaving his hole to the Sunday gala of ‘Survivors’, as he advanced ‘Vertele’ and has been able to Confirm ABC.

Just a month has lasted the scratched humor of space. The audiences, insufficient – began with a 9% screen share and has been falling into each of its emissions – have prevented Telecinco with even their relocation in another strip, where they ensure that, for the moment, there is no place.

Thus, with an average of less than one million viewers, the scoundrel humor of men (and some woman) of Black of Telecinco closes another new cycle after the chain recovered, fifteen years later, the format that, in its day, He brought together El Gran Wyoming, Pablo Carbonell, Gonzo or Arturo Valls.

There is no room for ‘who falls’ but for ‘survivors’, which opens on March 6 and will have three weekly galas, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, preventing the continuity of ‘falling who falls’.









After the Montoya effect and the success of ‘The island of temptations’, Mediaset Spain seems to have rethink its future strategy, which unfailingly happens by continuing to trust the ‘realities’, of the few formats that have brought joy to The chain after the announced and spoiled revolution in which it has immersed the last years.