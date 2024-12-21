Telecinco has revealed the five couples who will participate in the eighth edition of The island of temptations and that they will expose themselves to the public to be separated in the popular villas and see if they are able to resist temptation.

Precisely, the chain already announced a few weeks ago to the tempters and temptresses who will live with them and whose mission is, as its name indicates, to tempt the protagonists.

Eros and Bayan, Gerard and Alba, Montoya and Anita, Joel and Andrea and Fran and Ana are the names that make up the five couples in this new season that will soon arrive on Telecinco.

Eros and Bayan

The first couple, made up of Eros (28) and Bayan (23), comes from Palma de Mallorca and has been dating for four years. Although the age difference was one of the obstacles at the beginning of their relationship, they managed to downplay it and give themselves a chance, but He was unfaithful to her, which caused a breakup between them.. Now they are back and are at the height of their relationship. His goal in Temptation Island is for the young man to show his girlfriend that she can fully trust him.

Gerard and Alba



Gerard (31) and Alba (23) have been in a relationship for a year. It was a mutual friend who introduced them. The young man was hooked on her, but the feeling was not reciprocated. He fought and managed to make Alba fall in love with them so they could start dating, going from nothing to everything. However, Gerard’s fear of commitment He made them leave him for a while, during which Alba met another boy whom one day she kissed in front of him. This made Gerard reconsider his fear and they go to The island of temptations precisely so that the young man shows his girl that he is no longer afraid to give everything for her.

Montoya and Anita



Montoya (30) and Anita (26) have also been together for a year. The young people met in another realitybut it was not until the end of this when love arose between them. Being from different cities and leading different rhythms of life It has caused problems in your relationship to arise. Therefore, they want to test themselves in The island of temptations to see if they can overcome their adversities and fulfill their goal of starting a family.

Joel and Andrea



Joel (24) and Andrea (28) have been dating for three years and met at work. Their relationship is unstable, since at the beginning She didn’t see it clearly and they had a crisis which ended in separation. Even so, they tried again, but the distrust on his part is still there. They are going to The island of temptations to see how they act when separated and if they miss each other enough.

Fran and Ana



The story of Fran (28) and Ana (23) began with a kiss at a party, but the relationship did not go further since he had a partner and she was spending time with her ex. When they put an end to their corresponding relationships, they decided to give it a chance, but he became overwhelmed and ended up leaving her. They are both from Vigo, but Fran lives in Madrid. Ana traveled to the capital to see if they would give themselves a second chance and she got it, although during their courtship distrust and jealousy are your enemies. The island of temptations It will be the turning point for Ana to have complete trust in Fran.