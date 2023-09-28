Telecinco has canceled Chinese stories, the program that Jorge Javier Vázquez presented at night since the 11th. The network has made it official with a brief statement this Thursday afternoon in which it assures that the decision has been made because “not having obtained the expected results ”. The program, which competed in the same time slot as The anthill, has not managed to take off in the three weeks on air that it has endured. On Wednesday, in what was its last broadcast, it only achieved a 6.2% audience share and had to settle for 800,000 viewers, compared to 2,042,000 and 16% of The anthill on Antena 3. There has been insufficient data for the network to have patience in a vital slot, the one that begins the night and prime time. Starting next week, Telecinco will instead broadcast from Monday to Wednesday GH VIP: Breaking news, presented by Lara Álvarez.

Chinese stories It marked the return of Jorge Javier Vázquez to television after leaving it due to medical prescription in May. He returned with the help of La Fábrica de la Tele, the production company that was in charge of Save me in his 14 years of life in the afternoons of Telecinco. The loss of the presenter meant that he could not be present at the farewell of the program that he commanded for almost three decades. Despite the expectation, the first installment of Chinese stories It attracted 1,240,000 viewers and a 9.4% share, half that of Pablo Motos’ program, results that were not encouraging. Since then, the data has been getting worse while the format tried to find its way with constant dances by collaborators, changes of sections, and even the tone of the program changed in the 10 broadcasts it has had. Instead, The anthill In September it achieved an average of 2,170,000 viewers and a 17.2% share, its best start to the season and with the greatest historical advantage over Telecinco.

Before this latest decision came, the network had already reduced the format’s presence on the air. Although originally it was going to be broadcast from Monday to Thursday, in its second week it already lost the Thursday program, the day of broadcast of VIP Big Brother, the big bet for him prime time of the channel this fall. Chinese stories has said goodbye with an average share of 7% and 912,000 viewers.

Barely an hour after the news was made public, Jorge Javier Vázquez reacted on It has not been. From here my most sincere congratulations to Pablo Motos, Carlos Sobera and Wyoming. Stars because they remain on the fringe thanks to what we all look for when starting a program: success. It’s time to pack your bags and, as Manuela Carmena told us yesterday: Keep trusting in life. Always. Thank you and sorry for not having been able to find the key to your complicity. “That’s the shame I have left.”

The presenter was already aware before that things were not going well. “That’s how I am now. Trying not to be swept away by the tide. Surviving. Protecting myself so that reality doesn’t crush me. Playing to imagine that better times will come than the current ones, where too much uncertainty and even boredom coexist. Going back to school is proving, to say the least, complicated,” he confessed on his blog in Readings this Wednesday.

