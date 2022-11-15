“Teletubbies” premiered in 1997, but remains a children’s icon to this day. The British series, which introduced us to strange dolls with colorful costumes and reduced vocabulary, has just been renewed for a new generation of fans through a modern remake on Netflix.

The remake of “Teletubbies” for Netflix premiered on November 14 of this year. Photo: Composition LR/Netflix

Of course, the streaming giant has transformed some aspects of the original, such as the introduction of a narrator or the arrival of other ‘sun babies’. Despite the changes, this is just one of the many versions that have been made over the years and that have kept the essence. But did you know that it had an ‘adaptation’ by TV Azteca?

Yes, single quotes have a reason to appear: the program was not made under license from the creators of the original, but was some kind of cheap copy. To all this, what is the name of the show? “Telechobis” (no, it’s not a joke).

“Telechobis” went off the air for good

“Some friends full of imagination”, said part of the song that presented the “Telechobis“ before the audience, but that description seems like a bad joke, because precisely the statement is an antithesis behind its creation.

According to the portal El Heraldo de México, the success of “Teletubbies” in the United Kingdom and the United States motivated TV Azteca to produce its own version of the original. In fact, he premiered it in his country before the British version reached the territory.

The lack of originality was evident from its title to the names and design of its characters, Nita, Toso, Ton and Lis, whose outfits were the same colors as Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po.

As expected, the BBC, firm behind the European creatures, was not going to sit idly by with this attempt at a Latin American replica.

Almost as fast as uttering its title, “Telechobis” was taken off the air after broadcasting a few chapters. According to the article in the aforementioned medium, the British channel sued the Mexican for copyright and asked them to stop broadcasting more episodes. That’s how it was done.