Subscribers of the cellular operator Tele2 have limitations when replenishing their parking account via SMS messages. This was reported in the Telegram channel of the Moscow Department of Transport on Monday, June 7.

The rest of the operators and services are fully available.

Tele2 subscribers can top up their parking account in the Moscow Parking application using a bank card, in their personal account on the parking.mos.ru website, or pay for parking at the nearest parking meter. If you have enough funds on your parking account, you can pay for parking in any way. Deptrans recommends replenishing your parking account in advance.

For all questions, you can contact the single contact center “Moscow Transport” by phone: +7 495 539 5454 or 3210 from your mobile.

Tele2 told Izvestia that the partner is carrying out technical work to switch traffic.

“The restoration of the service is expected today in the near future,” said the telecom operator.

