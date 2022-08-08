Tele2 launched an internal investigation in connection with the leakage of user data

The mobile operator Tele2 has launched an internal investigation in connection with the leakage of user data. This is reported TASS with reference to the press service of the company.

“It is already known that the responsibility is on the side of the IT partner who has been hacked. Our own systems are securely protected, the fact of a leak on the Tele2 side is completely excluded, ”the press service said.

The company emphasized that the operator will strengthen control over potentially available data of less protected contractors. In turn, Tele2 analysts said that the data that got into the network does not pose a threat to customers.

“In essence, this is a recompilation of information that is available online from other sources,” the press service concluded.

On August 5, the Investigative Committee of Russia (IC) opened a criminal case on the fact of data leakage of Yandex.Food users. The case under part 3 of article 272 (“Violation of privacy”) and other violations was initiated at the request of State Duma deputy Mikhail Romanov.