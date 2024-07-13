Le Monde, Rai crisis hits front page

The French daily newspaper The World devoted the front page of July 12 to an article titled “Meloni’s offensive on the Italian Rai“. The cover features a photo taken from the studio of Brown Waspwith the President of the Council Georgia Meloni portrayed while smiling.

Inside the article, The World underlines the historical importance of the Raidescribing it as “Italians call it Mamma Rai. A true institution of the Republic, it has accompanied the evolution of Italy since its creation”. The cover of the article is adorned with a black and white photo of the entrance to Rai, above which stands out the title in yellow: “The far right takes the line”.

The article goes on to analyze how the Raidespite the various political alternations, has maintained a certain inclination towards the left: “Despite the political alternations, the public audiovisual group has remained a rather conservative bastion. left. A stronghold of which the Prime Minister Georgia Melonielected in 2022, has embarked on a conquest. Since her election, Meloni has implemented a series of significant changes within Rai, with suppressed broadcasts, strategic appointments and a redefinition of programs. These changes have been perceived by many as part of a broader ‘‘culture war’ aimed at reshaping the Italian media landscape in a direction more favorable to his political agenda.”

According to the article, reactions to these changes have been sharply divided: “Reaction to these moves has been polarized. Opponents have been quick to label the transformation as the advent of a ‘Meloni’s TVinsinuating an increasingly centralized and partisan control over Rai. On the right, on the contrary, there is talk of a ‘return to pluralism’, arguing that the changes are necessary to balance a historic leftward tilt of the public broadcaster”.

In the end, The World highlights that the struggle for control of the Rai is indicative of a wider cultural and political conflict in Italy, with the media playing a key role in shaping public opinion: “The conquest of RAI by Melons It is not simply a question of internal reorganization, but represents a broader strategy to influence public discourse and strengthen its political position.”