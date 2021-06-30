Visitors at the TelcoDR pavilion this Tuesday. Bernat Armangue / AP

The background music stops, a few seconds of silence, and the crowd – a few hundred people, the entire crowd that can gather in a pandemic in an enclosed space such as an exhibitor at the Mobile World Congress– roars. (All that can roar an audience as far from rocker orthodoxy as a handful of executives and visitors to a tech fair.) Jon Bon Jovi appears on a 30-square-meter stage. It’s half past five in the afternoon on a Tuesday and we are at the TelcoDR booth, a Texas company hitherto unknown even to the majority of attendees at the Barcelona technology fair.

The New Jersey musician has taken the stage accompanied by four musicians (violinist, guitarist, percussion and keyboard) and has sung a dozen songs, including some of his best-known hits, such as It’s my life Y Living on a prayer. He has also performed or covered other songs such as Some day I’ll be Saturday night, Here you come the sun or You give love a bad name. More than an hour of concert in the largest pavilion of the event, an exhibitor of 6,000 square meters that other years occupied the Swedish Ericsson.

TelcoDR He assures that he has invested in his Mobile pavilion “millions of dollars”, although they do not reveal the figure. During the Bon Jovi concert beers, wine, ceviche canapes, cocktails, chicken skewers are served. It is impossible to calculate how many people are gathered, although the capacity is controlled by the staff of the GSMA, the organization responsible for Mobile.

With Bon Jovi – but not only – TelcoDR has entered through the front door in a Mobile that will be remembered as the one of the pandemic, with little attendance of people and very few companies. The company has won over a lot to visitors: offering free coffee, bags of potatoes, sandwiches, salads, cold cuts or cheese. And the thing is that food, especially free food, is a precious commodity in a fairground where bars and restaurants at reasonable prices are at an unreasonable distance. The concerts have been another of his magnets. On Monday Rosario Flores performed, on Wednesday she played DJ Afishal, but the highlight of the lineup was this Tuesday with Jon Bon Jovi.

Lots of fanfare for a startup, founded in September last year, that hardly anyone knows about. A company that offers virtual reality demonstrations, an immersive 360-degree video projection experience, and hosts dozens of cloud service companies.

Its business model is based precisely on promoting that operators use the public cloud, such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure or Google Cloud. The company is convinced that telecommunications companies will increasingly use these services and see their business opportunity. TelcoDR defines its strategy on three pillars: building cloud applications for operators, investing in companies cloud of software that have the same vision and do consulting for operators who want to migrate to the cloud.

The CEO and founder is Danielle Royston, former head of Canadian telecom provider Optiva. She has been seen little, but her entry into the pavilion of her company has been notorious. Before he arrived he had prepared a long corridor with staff from the booth. As soon as she appeared, they all clapped in open ovation until she left the other side.

When asked about this media star reception, in the company from the company they answer the following: “It was just a little fun, because the conference was something important and stressful and it was to show him that he had done a good job.” TelcoDR stands for its initials: Danielle Royston. The personalist nomenclature, the messianism around his figure give the idea that the company is supported on his shoulders.

In his booth, industry sources comment that Royston has “a very aggressive view” on the telecommunications sector. In the conference he has given in Mobile, he has presented equipment suppliers such as Ericsson, Nokia or Huawei as “dinosaurs”. These same sources point to the symbolism that the TelcoDR exhibitor has. It used to be Ericsson’s and the Texas startup has replaced it.

Sudhanshu Sinha, Senior Vice President of TelcoDR, confirms this idea: “Ericsson has always been in the telecommunications market. And when we found out they weren’t going to be there, we thought it was a great opportunity to talk about our company, our vision and demonstrate some of the things that we are going to do ”.

About Royston, Sinha has only praise. “She has a lot of experience running companies. It’s bold, dynamic, and it’s challenging the industry. And I think when you’re going to do a big transformation you need a catalyst and she’s playing this role of standing up to the status quo and asking the industry to think differently. ” He admits that he has contacts between investment firms but points out that what is important is the concept he raises.

Taking advantage of the opportunity

From TelcoDR they affirm that they bought the space from the GSMA (association of operators organizing the event), once Ericsson canceled its presence. Other sources suggest that he probably got it for free or at a bargain price, since the Swedish or the corresponding insurer would have already paid for the space. Later, the Texan company invited dozens of companies cloud to fill part of the space.

They all seem happy with the opportunity. “We love this because it doesn’t have much impact. People come here and ask us, ”says Andrew Hoskin of LastMileXchange. “If we came to Mobile on our own we would have a sad corner away from everything.” Some companies say they were asked to come to the event, while others say they asked. Several agree that TelcoDR’s view is that traditional providers, such as Ericsson, are out of date.

Sinha claims that TelcoDR has a $ 1 billion investment. In comparison, the Spanish Cabify, would have obtained financing for 477 million dollars in ten years of existence, according to the database specialized in startups Crunchbase. This same page only shows that TelcoDR has raised investment worth 5 million of dollars. The same figure which throws up another one of the PitchBook public databases. Although these numbers sometimes lack all the information and should only be taken as a reference.

If anything, TelcoDR’s spending on Mobile has garnered the attention the company sought. Even if it’s based on bringing in rock legends and giving out free manduca.

