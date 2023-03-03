This Thursday, March 2, the Federal Center for Conciliation and Labor Registration reported that the Telcel workers voted in favor of the revision of their collective agreement.

Through a brief statement, the Center assured that the vote took place on Wednesday, which had a participation of more than 17 thousand votes.

Said participation represents 90% of the total workforce, made up of the employees who asked to review their contract, which represents a salary increase of 8.5%, plus benefits.

“The Union of Services, Communications and Transportation Workers requested the use of the remote voting system provided by the STPS and monitored by the CFCRL SIRVOLAB, in which 17,181 votes were in favor and 145 against,” the Center reported. Federal.

