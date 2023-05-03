Mexico.- Nowadays it is of vital importance for many people to be connected all the time to social networks, apps and, in general, to the internet, which is why in this note we will expose you the prices of the packages of the companies Telcel, PilloFon and CFE Internet so you can decide which one suits you best.

Despite the fact that years ago having a cell phone was considered a luxury that few could afford, nowadays even Oxxo convenience stores sell these mobile devices with the ability to connect to the internet.

Thus, as in the market for cellphonesthere also began to be more competitors in the industry of telecommunicationsbeing so now people have several options to choose from.

Telcel vs PilloFon vs CFE Internet: Which company offers ‘more for less’?

Among the main competitors in the Mexican market, Telcel, CFE Internet and PilloFon stand out, but Which one suits you better? Right away we will tell you how much these companies give you and for how much money.

According to the official Telcel web portal, the standard package that gives you 1.3GB of internet, as well as unlimited calls and messages in Mexico, the United States and Canada, as well as unlimited WhatsApp and social networks limited to the national territory, is priced at 100 Mexican pesos and lasts 15 days.

Likewise, the most expensive Telcel package, which gives you 6GBmessages and calls, as well as unlimited messaging in Mexico, Canada and the United States, together with unlimited social networks in the Mexican Republic, it has a price of 500 pesos and lasts a month.

For his part, CFE Internet offers, for 30 pesos per month, 1 GB of internet, 100 minutes of calls and 50 messages. Meanwhile, its least economical package costs 300 pesos per month with 40 GB of internet, 1,500 minutes of calls and 1,000 text messages..

Finally, PilloFon In its cheapest service with a price of 134 pesos per month, it gives you 5GB of internet, as well as unlimited calls and messages (Mexico, the United States and Canada), but without WhatsApp or unlimited social networks.

On the other hand, the more expensive package of PilloFon has a cost of 539 pesos per month, and includes unlimited GB, as well as unlimited calls, messages, WhatsApp and social networks.

As you can see, the company that offers you more for less is PilloFon because, unlike Telcel and CFE Internet, for just over 500 pesos, you will have unlimited internet, messages, calls and social networks, unlike the other companies that offer limit on any of its services.