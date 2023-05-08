choose a package of data, calls, SMS and other benefits that adapt to our possibilities is always a complicated issue. Even more so if we have to choose between Telcel, Movistar and AT&T, three of the most important telephone service providers in Mexico.

Mobile phone plans are a comprehensive communication service offered by various companies. These are focused on meeting consumption needs and can include minutes, messages, MB, social networks, SMS, entertainment services and in some cases a device included when contracting the service.

One aspect that you should consider when hiring a mobile phone service plan is whether it will meet your needs, otherwise you can purchase a prepaid plan with any of these three companies.

Telcel rental plans

Telcel 6 GB Plan: Unlimited social networks, Uber, unlimited calls and SMS from $399 per month.

Telcel 10 GB Plan: Unlimited social networks, Uber, unlimited calls and SMS and Claro Video from $499 per month.

Telcel 20 GB Plan: Unlimited social networks, Uber, unlimited calls and SMS and Claro Video from $699 per month.

Telcel 22 GB Plan: Unlimited social networks, Uber, unlimited calls and SMS and Claro Video from $799 per month.

Telcel 26 GB Plan: Unlimited social networks, Uber, unlimited calls and SMS and Claro Video from $899 per month.

Telcel 32 GB Plan: Unlimited social networks, Uber, unlimited calls and SMS and Claro Video from $999 per month.

Telcel 45 GB Plan: Unlimited social networks, Uber, unlimited calls and SMS and Claro Video from $1,299 per month.

Movistar rental plans

GigaMove 8GB Plan: Unlimited social networks, music, calls and SMS from $235 per month.

GigaMove 12GB Plan: Unlimited social networks, music, calls and SMS from $245 per month.

GigaMove 16GB Plan: Unlimited social networks, music, calls and SMS from $309 per month.

GigaMove 19GB Plan: Unlimited social networks, music, calls and SMS from $379 per month.

GigaMove 22GB Plan: Unlimited social networks, music, calls and SMS from $419 per month.

UNLIMITED GigaMove Plan: Unlimited social networks, music, calls and SMS from $499 per month.

AT&T Plans Build It