choose a package of data, calls, SMS and other benefits that adapt to our possibilities is always a complicated issue. Even more so if we have to choose between Telcel, Movistar and AT&T, three of the most important telephone service providers in Mexico.
Mobile phone plans are a comprehensive communication service offered by various companies. These are focused on meeting consumption needs and can include minutes, messages, MB, social networks, SMS, entertainment services and in some cases a device included when contracting the service.
One aspect that you should consider when hiring a mobile phone service plan is whether it will meet your needs, otherwise you can purchase a prepaid plan with any of these three companies.
Telcel rental plans
- Telcel 6 GB Plan: Unlimited social networks, Uber, unlimited calls and SMS from $399 per month.
- Telcel 10 GB Plan: Unlimited social networks, Uber, unlimited calls and SMS and Claro Video from $499 per month.
- Telcel 20 GB Plan: Unlimited social networks, Uber, unlimited calls and SMS and Claro Video from $699 per month.
- Telcel 22 GB Plan: Unlimited social networks, Uber, unlimited calls and SMS and Claro Video from $799 per month.
- Telcel 26 GB Plan: Unlimited social networks, Uber, unlimited calls and SMS and Claro Video from $899 per month.
- Telcel 32 GB Plan: Unlimited social networks, Uber, unlimited calls and SMS and Claro Video from $999 per month.
- Telcel 45 GB Plan: Unlimited social networks, Uber, unlimited calls and SMS and Claro Video from $1,299 per month.
Movistar rental plans
- GigaMove 8GB Plan: Unlimited social networks, music, calls and SMS from $235 per month.
- GigaMove 12GB Plan: Unlimited social networks, music, calls and SMS from $245 per month.
- GigaMove 16GB Plan: Unlimited social networks, music, calls and SMS from $309 per month.
- GigaMove 19GB Plan: Unlimited social networks, music, calls and SMS from $379 per month.
- GigaMove 22GB Plan: Unlimited social networks, music, calls and SMS from $419 per month.
- UNLIMITED GigaMove Plan: Unlimited social networks, music, calls and SMS from $499 per month.
AT&T Plans Build It
- AT&T Arm it 5GB: Unlimited social networks, unlimited calls and SMS, 3 video apps to choose from $399 a month.
- AT&T Arm it 9GB: Unlimited social networks, unlimited calls and SMS, 3 video apps to choose from $549 a month.
- AT&T Arm it 11Unlimited social networks, unlimited calls and SMS, 3 video apps to choose from $599 a month.
- AT&T Arm it 14GB: Unlimited social networks, unlimited calls and SMS, 3 video apps to choose from $699 a month.
see more
#Telcel #Movistar #ATT #cheapest #plan #cell #phone #included #Price
Leave a Reply