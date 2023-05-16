Telcel, Movistar and AT&T’swith some of the providers of cell phone in Mexico. Each of them offers different phone plans with different benefits and features.

It is for this reason that choosing between one of these mobile phone providers is a complicated task. However, there are aspects that make the difference, one of which may be the national coverage that they offer.

Among the highlights of Telcel finds your phone coveragesince this company is the one with the greatest coverage in the country, guaranteeing its service almost in any inhabited region where you are.

Like Telcel, AT&T is one of the telephone companies that offers the greatest coverage since it has service in the main cities and towns of each state in Mexico.

It should be noted that despite this, the companies clarify that the coverage of the services can be affected by external conditions such as the use of mobile equipment, buildings, underground sites and places that have an unusual concentration of users.

Telcel rental plans

Telcel 6 GB Plan: Unlimited social networks, Uber, unlimited calls and SMS from $399 per month.

Telcel 10 GB Plan: Unlimited social networks, Uber, unlimited calls and SMS and Claro Video from $499 per month.

Telcel 20 GB Plan: Unlimited social networks, Uber, unlimited calls and SMS and Claro Video from $699 per month.

Telcel 22 GB Plan: Unlimited social networks, Uber, unlimited calls and SMS and Claro Video from $799 per month.

Telcel 26 GB Plan: Unlimited social networks, Uber, unlimited calls and SMS and Claro Video from $899 per month.

Telcel 32 GB Plan: Unlimited social networks, Uber, unlimited calls and SMS and Claro Video from $999 per month.

Telcel 45 GB Plan: Unlimited social networks, Uber, unlimited calls and SMS and Claro Video from $1,299 per month.

Movistar rental plans

GigaMove 8GB Plan: Unlimited social networks, music, calls and SMS from $235 per month.

GigaMove 12GB Plan: Unlimited social networks, music, calls and SMS from $245 per month.

GigaMove 16GB Plan: Unlimited social networks, music, calls and SMS from $309 per month.

GigaMove 19GB Plan: Unlimited social networks, music, calls and SMS from $379 per month.

GigaMove 22GB Plan: Unlimited social networks, music, calls and SMS from $419 per month.

UNLIMITED GigaMove Plan: Unlimited social networks, music, calls and SMS from $499 per month.

AT&T Plans Build It