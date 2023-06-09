Since the Covid-19 pandemic, many of our daily activities have moved to the remote environment, which is why internet connectivity has become a primary aspect when choosing a cell phone plan.

companies like Telcel, Movistar and AT&T They are some of the most popular in Mexico and therefore our first option when hiring one of these services.

Although these three companies offer us plans with unlimited coverage, calls and social networks, the capabilities offered by each of this company usually vary in relation to the package you purchase. That is why this time we will tell you the characteristics and prices of the most expensive plans of Telcel, Movistar, AT&T.

Telcel

Telcel Plus 14 It is the most expensive plan that Telcel offers us, it has a monthly rental price of $1,499 pesos and offers us various benefits.

Among the most important aspects of this Telcel plan is unlimited coverage for calls, SMS and social networks with UBER included, as well as 60 GB to surf the internet.

Movistar

For its part, Movistar is the company that offers us the greatest benefit, even at an excellent price, since for only $541 pesos per month they give us a completely unlimited package of services.

This package is called unlimited gigamove and has the following services; Unlimited data for browsing, Social Networks, music Apps, video, mobility, running, gaming, flirting and more in Mexico with HotSpot and 8 GB of international Roaming.

AT&T

AT&T For its part, it is one of the companies that has service plans conditioned to a single annual payment. This is called AT&T Simple 18 GB and It has a cost of $5,192 pesos for 12 months which is equal to just over 433 pesos per month.

This plan offers us 18 GB to browse and unlimited social networks, such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, Instagram and more.