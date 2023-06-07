Finding a cell phone plan that suits our needs is not always an easy task, since we must analyze the services offered by its monthly rental price.

In Mexico there are three main mobile phone providers. These companies are Telcel, Movistar and AT&T, who have a wide variety of packages at prices that might interest you.

For this reason, we will show you the postpaid cell phone plans that you can find with Telcel, Movistar and AT&T, with the intention that you choose the provider that suits what you need.

Telcel

Telcel is the company with the largest national coverage in the country, which also offers us the highest internet connection with a download speed of more than 33 Mbps.

Among the cheapest Telcel packages, we can find the plan Telcel Plus 1 that gives us 3GB to browse, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and UBER, calls, unlimited SMS from $229 pesos per month.

AT&T

The AT&T company is the only one in which we can hardly find monthly postpaid rental plans, since on its web platform it only shows us as its basic package the AT&T SIMPLE PLAN which includes unlimited calls, SMS, social networks and 4.5GB to browse from $2,232 pesos per yeararound 186 pesos per month.

It should be noted that this price includes a promotion of 12 months of service at the price of 8, so its cost may vary as the days go by.

Movistar

Movistar is perhaps the mobile phone company that offers us the most benefits by contracting its plan GigaMove 6GB since this offers us great benefits starting at $235 per month.

This plan offers us unlimited social networks, calls, SMS and the possibility of accessing mobility platforms and streaming for the same price.