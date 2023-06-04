Telcel, Movistar and AT&T They are the most important mobile phone companies in Mexico. These concentrate a large part of the country’s clients and despite the fact that they provide a similar service in terms of quality, each of these has its respective advantages and disadvantages.

Knowing what positive and negative attributes each company has allows us to know which cell phone provider to choose. One of the main aspects is to identify which company allows us to cover our basic internet and telephone needs.

For this reason we will tell you in broad strokes what advantages and disadvantages it has Telcel, Movistar and AT&T.

Telcel

Telcel is undoubtedly the leader in mobile phone coverage in Mexico since it allows us to make calls and connect to the Internet from almost any city in the country where we are.

Likewise, Telcel is the company that stands out for the speed and consistency of its services. Well, it offers us an internet speed of 33.24 Mbps, ideal for online games, streaming and more.

Another advantage of Telcel is that we can choose from a wide variety of prepaid and postpaid plans, all with unlimited calls, SMS and social networks.

Disadvantages: Some of the disadvantages of Telcel is that most of its rental plans have a mandatory term of up to 24 months and their prices are considerably higher compared to other providers.

Movistar

Movistar is an international provider of cellular telephone services. In Mexico it is one of the strongest companies with coverage in almost the entire country.

Movistar has great positive aspects, since it offers us the possibility of contracting prepaid or rental services at a lower price than the competition and with greater benefits.

Likewise, Movistar offers us the alternative of acquiring mobile phone with equipment and without equipment with monthly payments of less than $500 pesos.

Regarding the internet speed it offers. Movistar allows us to navigate at 16.82 Mbps, enough to play video games and connect to streaming platforms.

Disadvantages: Some of the disadvantages that customers have found in Movistar, it is expensive to hire additional data and the use of unlimited social networks is only allowed for use in Mexico.

AT&T

AT&T is a telecommunications company affiliated with T&T. It offers cell phone and internet services and is one of the largest companies that has a presence in Mexico.

AT&T offers us great benefits from its national coverage, a wide variety of prepaid and postpaid plans, and consistent internet connectivity.

Likewise, all AT&T packages provide us with unlimited calls, SMS in Mexico, the United States and Canada. As well as social networks of indeterminate access.

AT&T also offers us the alternative of contracting cell phone plans with equipment and without equipment.

Disadvantages: On the other hand, some of the disadvantages that AT&T has are its service package costs that are a fraction above compared to the competition.