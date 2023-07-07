On the afternoon of Thursday, July 6, Telcel began to present massive failures in its cell phone service. Users of this company took their complaints to Twitter where they flooded everyone’s timeline with mentions. This started happening from 3 pm. As usual, the complaints were received by the bot of Telcelwhich only apologizes, requests data from users and promises to work on solving the problem “as soon as possible”.

and me turning my phone off and on, without knowing that the one that fell was #Telcel — Mari Marinela (@HolaMarinela) July 6, 2023

@ServicioTelcel @TelcelEmpresas @Telcel We are without phone service. Could you report if the network went down? — Ceci (@cecigonzalezr2) July 6, 2023

Do not pass #telcel I was restarting my phone and I almost reset it to see if it got a signal but I see that I was not the only one 🤡 @ServicioTelcel — Eduardo (@eledua_r) July 6, 2023

Of course, this made the topic become a trending topic. Downdetector reported that from 4pm the complaints began to decrease until they practically ceased around 5pm. However, Telcel it did not issue any kind of statement or update to acknowledge the flaws or alert its user base that the network issues had been fixed.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: I think the only good thing we get every time these things happen is the amount of memes that start to be generated about it. At least it helps us get the bad taste out of our mouths until things return to normal.