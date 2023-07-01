The competition between the different mobile telephony providers is greater every day, which is why Telcel, Movistar, CFE Teit and Bait they have sought to innovate in their service packages.

This has allowed users to choose which mobile phone service provider they will hire based on their needs.

Price, benefits and coverage are some aspects that should be considered when contracting the service, as well as the different types of packages offered by new and old companies.

In order to carry out the analysis of the mobile telephone packages, we will analyze the most used service plans, that is, those that are between 100 and 500 pesos.

Telcel Unlimited Plans

No Limit 100: 1.3 GB, unlimited calls, SMS and social networks.

No Limit 100: 3 GB, unlimited calls, SMS and social networks.

Unlimited 200: 3 GB, unlimited calls, SMS and social networks.

Unlimited 300: 3 GB, unlimited calls, SMS and social networks.

Unlimited 500: 6 GB, unlimited calls, SMS and social networks.

Movistar prepaid plan

Movistar 100 Plan: 4 GB for unlimited browsing, calls, SMS and social networks for 30 days

Movistar 200 Plan: 5 GB for unlimited browsing, calls, SMS and social networks for 30 days

Movistar 300 Plan: 8 GB for unlimited browsing, calls, SMS and social networks for 30 days

Movistar 500 Plan: 14 GB for unlimited browsing, calls, SMS and social networks for 30 days

CFE Teit Plans

20 GB, thousand minutes of telephony and 500 SMS: 100 pesos for 15 days.

1 GB plus 600 megabytes (MB) in social networks, 100 minutes of calls and 50 SMS: 30 pesos.

8 GB, 1,500 minutes of telephony, 500 SMS and hotspot: 150 pesos.

40 GB, 1,500 minutes and 1,000 SMS: 200 pesos.

40 GB, 1,500 minutes, 1,000 SMS and hotspot: 300 pesos. 5 GB, 1,500 minutes, 500 SMS per month and hotspot: 400 pesos.

40 GB, 1,500 minutes, 1,000 SMS per month: 800 pesos.

40 GB, 1,500 minutes, 1,000 SMS per month and hotspot: 1,200 pesos.

5 GB, 1,500 minutes, 500 SMS per month and hotspot: 700 pesos.

40 GB, 1,500 minutes, 1,000 SMS per month: 1,400 pesos.

40 GB, 1,500 minutes, 1,000 SMS per month and hotspot: 2,100 pesos.

Bait prepaid plans