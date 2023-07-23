As is customary Telceltelephone company of the Mexican magante Carlos Slim Helú, has decided to pamper its millions of users throughout Mexico, giving away an object that will surely be worth a lot of money in a few years.

And it is that, according to one of the most recent dynamics of the Mexican mobile telephone company, Telcel users can participate to win a 2022 Red Bull Racing cap.

But the cap of the famous Formula 1 team It is not really the gift that Telcel will raffle off among its millions of customers in the Mexican Republic, since the true gift is that this garment will be autographed by, neither more nor less, Sergio Pérez.

Thus, once the gift that the Mexican telephone company will give its customers is known in case of being lucky, we will tell you what you must do to be able to keep the gift. Red Bull cap autographed by the popular pilot Checo Pérez.

Telcel holds a raffle to GIVE AWAY an item that in a few years will be worth a lot of money/Photo: screenshot

As we mentioned at the beginning, true to its customs, the mobile phone company Telcel once again launched a special dynamic to give away a cap signed by the Mexican pilot Sergio Pérez.

Telcel holds a raffle to GIVE AWAY an item that in a few years will be worth a lot of money/Photo: screenshot

To participate in the dynamic to achieve the Cap autographed by the driver of the Red Bull team in Formula 1the following steps must be followed:

The Telcel user must share a phrase that answers the following question: “If Checo wins the #HUNGARIANGP, how would you celebrate with him?

The phrase must be posted in the publication made by the Telcel account on the Twitter social network on July 20, 2023. The comment must include the hashtags #TeamCheco and #HungarianGP

The phrase to the question that gets the most “likes” from the users of the virtual platform of the little blue bird will be the winner of the dynamic and, therefore, will take the cap autographed by Sergio Pérez

It is worth mentioning that in order to participate in the dynamics to take the cap signed by Checo Pérez, the Users must have an active Telcel line, be of legal age, accept the terms and conditions in the bases and participate in the dynamic “#ChecoPérez mini car”.

Telcel holds a raffle to GIVE AWAY an item that in a few years will be worth a lot of money/Photo: Unsplash

Those who want to take the Red Bull cap signed by the Mexican pilot, courtesy of Telcel, You have until 2 in the afternoon on July 23, 2023 to get the most “likes” on your post.

