If you have a prepayment line for Telcel cell phone, this scheme from Carlos Slim Helú's company applies to you regardless of the payment method, whether Amigo Kit or Amigo Chip. It is directed to customers who do not have money to top up their smartphone.

His name is 'Telcel Friend Lifecycle Policy (prepaid)', which describes the 4 phases of a SIM card with telephone line, from “Active” to “Cooling”.

Today we will explain all the details in detail and then you can see a summary in bullets if you want to know about a specific phase.

What are the phases of a Telcel line?

Without going too deep, they can cancel your line. The Prepaid Life Cycle consists of 4 Phases: Active, Incoming Communication (ZB1), Inactivity (ZB2), and Cooling.

During the Active Phasedifferent balances can be used (Friend Balance, Gift Balance, SMS Balance, Internet Balance, Surprise Balance, etc.) and Telcel services. At the end of the validity period, the line moves to the next phase 'Incoming Communication Phase' .

"It has a duration of 119 (one hundred and nineteen) calendar days, which begins the day after the validity of the Friend Balance or Package acquired has expired," as Telcel explains.

There you can only receive calls and text messages (SMS), without the possibility of making any type of outgoing communication, in which calls with a cumulative duration of 60 seconds or more are received, the line returns to the beginning of this phase.

After completing the 119 days of the Incoming Communication Phasethe line will enter Inactivity for a period of 246 calendar days.

During that time, the line will be completely suspended and the user will not have the ability to initiate or receive any type of outgoing or incoming communication, whether voice, SMS or data.

If at the end of the 246 calendar days of the Inactivity Phaseyou will have five calendar days to recharge Amigo Balance or purchase an Amigo Package, otherwise, you will be unsubscribed and the identification data of said line will be deleted.

Summary of the 4 phases

– After the Inactivity Phase, the abandoned lines enter a Cooling Phase for 5 calendar days, after which they can be reused.