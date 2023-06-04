Despite the fact that in recent years the telecommunications, telephony and internet market has expanded in Mexico, there is no doubt that, in terms of mobile telephony, Telcelof Carlos Slimcontinues to hold the lead.

Derived from the importance that Telcel has in the Mexican Republic, it is essential to know the three reasons why the number 1 telephone company in the territory of the Aztec country can leave you without service.

As we mentioned before, due to the numbers it accumulates, Telcel continues to be the most important telephone company in Mexico, having, until 2022, the largest coverage within the Mexican territory.

According to official figures, the mobile phone company of magnate Carlos Slim accumulates, at the end of last year, more than 82.85 million usersthat is, more than 50% of the Mexican population has a line in this phone company.

Now, you should know that when you have a contract with Telcel, the document establishes the terms and conditions that regulate the use that you must give to the line provided by the company. The above, only in case you are under the contract / postpaid scheme.

It is in this way that, if you have a contract with Telcel to have a telephone line, Carlos Slim’s company can take it away from you in these three cases:

*If you are in arrears of payment for more than two billing cycles (that you do not pay what is indicated in the contract).

*For having given false information or having carried out prohibited actions, as well as illegal acts using the services contracted with Telcel.

*Likewise, also for having assigned the rights of the contract with Telcel without the consent of the telephone company.

Due to the above, you must be careful when carrying out any of the above actions, since, if you do, Telcel can take your line off and, in this way, you can be left incommunicado and, in addition, you can also be penalized by the company. This depends on what you have done that is outside the regulations of use.