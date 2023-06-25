Checking our balance and even the time that our Telcel prepaid plan has left is one of the essential tools that we should know if we are users of this company.

This is because this way we can know if our balance or plan has been completely used up or the network has a failure. Despite the fact that many of the new devices come with pre-recorded numbers to consult this information, there are those who are unaware of the dialing that must be done.

That is why a technology expert dedicated himself to showing in two steps how to check our balance on our Telcel cell phone with four numbers and symbols.

was the user of TiKTok, @setel_ lachirioag who showed how to check the balance from our smartphone through dialing *133#.

The young man explained that when dialing the combination (*133#) We will receive a menu of options that will allow us; buy a card, check the Unlimited plan, internet friend, Balance Details and others.

To check the balance of our team we must press the option marked with the number 3, with which another menu of options will be displayed where we must choose the data we need to consult.

Through the dialing *133# we will be able to know everything related to our Telcel service package, from the date it was purchased, the available megabytes and the date on which the service will expire.