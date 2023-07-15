Telcel continues to be the leader in mobile telephony in Mexico, because despite the emergence of new telephone companies, such as CFE TEIT, no company has emerged that manages to snatch the title from the company of Carlos Slim.

The foregoing after Telcel gave its new prepaid plans of 100 and 150 pesos They offer unlimited megabytes. These new service plans are ideal for you if you spend a lot of time on your mobile browsing, watching series and playing online.

These plans, which are envied by CFE Telecommunications and Internet for All (CFE Teit), correspond to the so-called “Unlimited Internet Nights”.

Unlimited Nights It has two contracting modalities, such as 150 per month and 100 per month, each one with particular benefits.

In the case of the 150 Unlimited Internet Nights Plan, the benefits are from Monday to Sunday from 10 pm to 7 am In the case of the 100 plan, the benefits are from Monday to Friday.

How do I contract the unlimited Telcel plan?

If you are interested in contracting Telcel’s Unlimited Internet Nights Plan, you can activate it from the App ‘My Telcel’ or free dialing to *111#.

It is important to note that by activating this service, it will be activated on a monthly basis with each recharge. Therefore, if you want to change, you want to cancel the prepaid plan, you must carry out the operation by the same means mentioned above.

What is CFE TEIT?

CFE Telecommunications and Internet for All (CFE TEIT), is the Internet and telephone company of the Government of Mexico. This has the mission of bringing internet to the most remote places in the country and troubled areas at an affordable price.

CFE Teit has different service packages that are divided into daily, monthly, semi-annual and annual plans, each segment with particular benefits

Despite the wide variety of services offered by CFE Internet, there is none that provides data for unlimited browsing. Their highest plans are 20GB without unlimited social media.