Users of Telcel and Telmex They have reported failures in telephone and internet services. Through social networks they have denounced intermittencies and other types of failures.

The complaints from Internet users began to appear on Twitter and other social networks during the early hours of the morning. Among the most frequent complaints for Telmex is the lack of connection to the internet network and in Telcel problems making calls.

According to the page downdetectorthe anomalies were reported at 10:50 AM Mexico City time.

According to the page, the failures of Telcel were mainly concentrated in localities such as the Mexico City, Monterrey, Guadalajara, and Nuevo Laredo.

Meanwhile the internet problems presented by Telmex are mostly concentrated on Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey.

It should be remembered that, at the beginning of the month, the Telcel and Telmex services also presented failures. Most of the complaints were due to inconsistencies and loss of signal in calls and the Internet.