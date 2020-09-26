Highlights: The torrential rains in Telangana for two consecutive days

Heavy rains caused havoc, water filled in many areas

If many houses fell due to rain, the roads were submerged in water, water filled in people’s homes

CM cancels all officers’ holidays, asks for updates every hour

Emergency helpline number issued, 24-hour control room monitoring

Hyderabad

Heavy rains continued for the second consecutive day in Telangana on Saturday. Due to this, waterlogging occurred in many districts, affecting the normal life. According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, South Hastinapuram received the highest rainfall of 133.8 mm at LB Nagar followed by 99 mm at Kandigal Gate and 90.5 mm at Lingojiguda. Madhapur, Pashmilaram, KPHB, Gachibowli received 30-50 mm of rain till 12 noon.

Some areas in districts like Rangareddy, Rajanna Sircilla, Suryapet, Karimnagar received heavy rainfall of 124-194 mm in the last 24 hours. In view of the incessant rainfall, the Vanaparthi district administration opened a helpline number (08542-241165) for the public to contact in emergency situations. Officers have also been ordered to keep updating the control room continuously.



Chief minister canceled vacation of officers

Seeing the incessant heavy rains, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has ordered the Chief Secretary to Somesh Kumar to issue an alert to the DMs of all the districts. The holidays of the CM office officials have been canceled.

Officers have been asked to remain alert even on public holidays. Orders have been given to intensify surveillance in low and fast rain prone areas.

Shamshabad area most affected

The Shamshabad area has been the worst affected due to heavy rains since late Friday night. Apart from this, the houses of Nadeem Colony of Tolichowki, Chikote Gardens of Begumpet, Kodandaram area of ​​LB Nagar have been flooded.

The situation in many areas is that vehicles are completely submerged in water. People are facing troubles since night.