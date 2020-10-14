Many routes closed, traffic diverted The traffic department of Hyderabad has released helpline numbers. He has said, ‘All citizens and other passengers are requested to take care of traffic diversion and cooperate with Hyderabad Traffic Police. In case of emergency, contact Hyderabad traffic police helpline number 9010203626 and traffic control 040-27852482.

Such sheds in Hyderabad’s fast water flow, see video …

Water reaches the first floor in many areas In many areas of Hyderabad, rainfall up to 20 cm has been recorded in the last 24 hours. Alam is that water has reached inside the houses. In many areas, the ground floor of the houses was completely submerged and the water touched the first floor.

Screams emanating from homes, water entered in hospitals … rain in Hyderabad Hyderabad Rains: Screams emanating from homes, water entered in hospitals … rain in Hyderabad

National Highway 44 collapsed and stopped traffic The water fell on the national highway as a lake embankment near Shamshabad collapsed. The flow of water can be gauged from the fact that the flow cut NH 44. Traffic stopped where the national highway was cut. Meanwhile, a bus sank in the middle of the water.

Watch Hyderabad rain scare video

Driver’s drowning along with truck saved his life A lorry overturned in Hayatnagar. She started flowing in a strong current of water. During this time, the driver riding in it requested help. Police rescued the driver Ramireddy with the help of NDRF and handed over to his family.

The incessant rains in Telangana have caused great havoc. One of the worst affected districts is Hyderabad, which has been raining continuously for the last three days. So far at least 15 people have died in both states on Tuesday. Due to continuous rains, the state government has closed all private and government institutions for the next two days. Online classes have also been closed for the next two days due to internet connectivity being affected. In many people houses have collapsed like playing cards, then cars are seen flowing like a weed in the water. Things have become uncontrollable.