The entire state, including Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana, is raining heavily. In such a situation, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said, ‘Hyderabad has not seen such heavy rains in the last 100 years. We have decided to provide assistance of Rs 10,000 to all the affected poor families in the low-lying areas. Apart from this, the Chief Minister of Telangana announced that all the houses which were completely damaged in the rain will be given assistance of Rs one lakh. At the same time, partially damaged people will be given Rs 50,000.

The overnight rains in Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana, caused flooding in many parts of the city on Sunday. One girl died in the incident of falling of a wall due to heavy rain. Police and corporation officials said that once again the flood situation has added to the problems of the people after a few days of the most severe floods due to heavy rains in the last one century.



Water filled in basement of residential complex

Earlier, Hyderabad and the outskirts, which were affected last week, were also hit by floods. Disaster Response Force personnel, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation personnel and police personnel had gathered since Saturday night to rescue the stranded people. Like the situation seen last week, the flood water that came after the rain on Sunday filled the basement of many residential complexes and in some areas people were seen walking in knee-deep water.

Chance of rain by October 21

There is continuous rains in Telangana. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has predicted rains in many parts of the state till October 21.