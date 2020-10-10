Highlights: Child found with the help of facial recognition app

Telangana met parents after 5 years with the help of police

Child was missing from UP, found in Assam’s kindergarten

Hyderabad

The Telangana police have managed to trace a child who had allegedly gone missing from Uttar Pradesh five years ago through the face recognition app ‘Darpanah’ and reunited her family. The child, Som Soni, was separated from his family from Handia in Prayagraj in 2015 and was currently living in a children’s home in Assam.

Telangana’s Additional Director General of Police (Women’s Safety Branch) Swati Lakra said on Friday that the child was found in a children’s home in Gwalpada, Assam. The missing boy was sent by the Gwalpada Police to the local child welfare center on 23 July 2015. The official said that the surrender of face recognition software developed by the Telangana Police keeps the database of children and people residing in various rescue centers of the country.

Lakra said that this app matches the photos of the missing people with the photos of the people living in these centers and the Telangana police with his help matched the photos of the missing children with the photos of the children of various child welfare centers in the country. The boy was detected. Telangana Police immediately informed the concerned Station House Officer (SHO) of Handia Police Station, Allahabad, who informed the parents of the missing child. They reached the child welfare center and identified their child.

The police officer said that after five years, the Telangana State Police has played a big role by mixing the child with his parents. He said that efforts were being made to trace several missing children across India through Hyderpanah, so that they could be sent to their family.