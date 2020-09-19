The telemedicine pioneer from the USA takes over the competitor Livongo and thus lays the foundation to establish itself as a leading portal for medical advice. From Stefan Riedel

Video consultation hours with doctors have become a little more established in Germany in times of the corona pandemic. In the United States, online medical advice is much more widespread. The majority of people there do not have a family doctor. Teladoc Health is one of the leading providers in telemedicine. The takeover of the competitor Livongo Health puts the company in a position, similar to Amazon in online retail, to become the leading portal for digital advice on health issues.

Teladoc is paying a total of 18.5 billion US dollars, combined from stocks and cash, for Livongo. This corresponds to almost 50 times the turnover that Livongo will generate in 2020. If the takeover is wrapped up by the end of the year, the Teladoc shareholders will hold around 58 percent of the new company. The share initially reacted with price losses and fell below our stop price at 165 euros. Apparently, investors feared that, on the one hand, their shares would be diluted and, on the other hand, Teladoc could stand out with the acquisition. “The purchase price is a house number, no question about it,” says Hendrik Lofruthe, fund manager at Apo Asset Management. “But if you take a closer look at where the two companies had their sole focus so far and what synergies will result in the future, the new company could be a pioneer in a previously untapped market.”

Teladoc offers medical advice for acute health problems by Smartphone or video conference. Around 50,000 medical professionals are active in the company’s own network. Customers have to shell out fees for each appointment. Insurance companies that offer their services on the Teladoc platform also have to pay. The corona pandemic has boosted business further. In the second quarter, revenue climbed 85 percent to $ 241 million.







Livongo, meanwhile, specializes in chronic diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure. The company provides patients with networked blood glucose meters. The health data is collected in the cloud and then evaluated using algorithms that are supported by artificial intelligence. Patients then receive information about their behavior in daily life. Livongo recently achieved gross margins of more than 75 percent, even surpassing Teladoc with its 64 percent. According to the consensus estimates of the analysts, the merged company will have annual sales of around 1.3 billion euros in 2020, which corresponds to a full plus of 85 percent. The pro forma Ebitda should be

120 million euros.

The corona pandemic has accelerated the demand for medical care over the Internet. For the period from 2019 to 2025, according to a study by the market research institute Frost & Sullivan, sales of telemedicine in the USA will increase more than sevenfold from 17.5 billion to 122.3 billion US dollars (infographic on the right). This results in annual growth of 38.2 percent on average. In the pre-Corona period, the IT experts had calculated an average of 28 percent. 88 percent of the proceeds come from the USA. Because the greatest added value can be achieved there, the home market will have absolute priority in the expansion of digital offerings in the next few years.

Fund manager Lofruthe is optimistic that Teladoc will become the undisputed number 1 with its seamlessly integrated virtual supply channel: “The merged company has far more options to retain patients and medical specialists in the long term. The larger the platform, the fewer healthcare providers can afford not to be present on this portal. ” This also applies to the insurers: “The providers have also understood that it is expedient in terms of better and more efficient care to be able to serve a patient pool at different locations.”

Teladoc’s share price has more than tripled in the past twelve months. The market value corresponds to 14 times the sales expected for 2020 for the new Teladoc Group. If the company makes the leap to global digital medicine champion, the stock market value should be significantly higher in the next few years.



It is quite conceivable that IT giants such as Alphabet, Apple or Microsoft will become more involved in the healthcare market. Since the company’s own billions in investments have so far only been crowned with moderate success, the acquisition of a market leader could be the better option in the future. Such a purchase can be made thanks to the immense cash reserves. Long-term oriented investors are now getting back to Teladoc.

