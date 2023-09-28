Four hours equals to two hundred forty minutes. Time, as we know, is relative, and four hours can be very long or extremely short. What can an eighteen year old boy do in four hours? Doing homework, playing Play Station, watching a TV series or, if his name is Mathys Tel, he can score five goals. The figure is already impressive in itself, but if we delve deeper into the manner and timing of these networks the statistic becomes even more astonishing.