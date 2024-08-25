Home policy

According to a report, Ben Gurion Airport is diverting flights due to the security situation. (Archive photo) © Nir Alon/ZUMA Wire/dpa

There is a rocket alert in northern Israel. Ben Gurion Airport is responding.

Tel Aviv – Due to the acute security situation, Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport is diverting incoming flights to other airports, according to a media report. In addition, no take-offs will take place in the next few hours, the “Times of Israel” reported early this morning, citing the Israeli airport authority. Incoming planes will be diverted to other airports in the area. The authority advises travelers to contact the airlines for information about the flight schedule changes.

Shortly before, Israel’s army had announced that the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon was preparing to fire rockets at Israel. There was a rocket alert in northern Israel. In an act of self-defense, fighter planes were currently attacking positions of the Shiite militia in the northern neighboring country, said army spokesman Daniel Hagari. Hezbollah will soon fire rockets at Israeli territory and may also send drones. The Home Front Command’s defense guidelines for the people of Israel will be updated shortly. dpa