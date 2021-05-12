Tel Aviv again came under massive rockets from the Gaza Strip. Two Israelis were injured. It is reported on May 12 by The Times of Israel…

Numerous explosions were heard in the sky, air raid sirens sound in the city.

It is noted that radicals from the Gaza Strip continued to fire rockets at Israel, aimed at the cities of Ashkelon, Modiin and Tel Aviv.

According to the newspaper, one of the rockets hit a house in the city of Lod, east of Tel Aviv, as a result of which two residents were seriously injured.

The Iron Dome system intercepts missiles over Israel. Hamas reportedly fired approximately 210 rockets.

On the evening of May 11, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) began shelling weapons depots located in civilian buildings in the Gaza Strip. In addition, the military warned civilians in the region about the danger, they were advised to stay away from Hamas facilities.

According to the Israeli side, as a result of the shelling, at least three people were killed, eight more were injured, including a five-year-old child.

The representative of the Ministry of Health of the Palestinian enclave, Ashraf al-Kidra, said that in two days of shelling in the Gaza Strip, 30 people were killed, including 10 children, and another 203 were injured.